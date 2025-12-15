FBI: Four plotted bombing attacks in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve

LOS ANGELES — Federal officials said they have prevented a series of bombing attacks that were planned for Los Angeles and the surrounding counties that were slated to occur on New Year’s Eve.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that the Department of Justice and the FBI led an “intense” investigation by several agencies that "prevented what would have been a massive and horrific plot in the Central District of California,” KTLA reported.

The areas Bondi said were being targeted included Los Angeles and Orange County.

She said it was being planned by the Turtle Island Liberation Front, calling them “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency “disrupted a credible, imminent threat” with the arrest of four people in Los Angeles.

The four people in Los Angeles — identified as Audrey Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24 and Tina Lai, 41 — are facing charges of conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Officials said in the court filing that three of the members of the group would place “backpacks with ieds at different points along their assigned buildings,” CNN reported. The “IEDs” were pipe bombs, the federal complaint said.

The plan devised by Carroll, according to officials, had instructions for building the bombs, streaming long movies to provide an alibi, where to change clothing and to use burner phones, CNN reported.

The specific locations were not shared, but officials called them “Amazon-type” logistical centers, The Associated Press reported.

The fifth person, who was not identified but was arrested in New Orleans, was not directly tied to the New Year’s Eve plans, but “posed a great threat” to agents, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said.

