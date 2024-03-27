Easter 2024: How to make perfect hard-boiled eggs for Easter egg dyeing

With Easter fast approaching, you will want to get your egg situation under control.

Didn’t realize you had an egg situation? That’s why we are here.

If you are going to engage in the long-standing tradition of dyeing Easter eggs, you are going to need to start out with a good, sturdy canvas.

Coloring eggs has come a long way since the days of the early Christian church, where believers stained eggs red to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The practice was so popular among the faithful that the church adopted the use of eggs as part of the celebration of Easter in the Roman Ritual, the official ritual works of the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.

Whether you are using commercial dyeing kits, where you plop a color “pill” into a cup of vinegar and then drop in an egg, or if you are more the Fabergé-has-nothing-on-me type, here’s a guide to producing the perfect hard-boiled egg.

Getting a good hard-boiled egg can be tough, but with the recipe below, you can impress your family and friends with your egg-boiling skills.

Put eggs in a pot large enough to hold them in a single layer. Put enough water in the pot to cover the eggs with an inch of water. Put 1 tablespoon of vinegar in the water. Bring the water to a boil. Let the eggs boil in the water for about 30 seconds. Turn off the heat, and put a cover on the pot. Let the eggs sit in the covered pot for 12 minutes.

At the end of 12 minutes, the eggs will be perfect — no olive green-looking film on the yokes — and ready for coloring.

If you want to eat the eggs without coloring them, transfer them to a bowl of ice water. Leave the eggs in the ice water until they are cool.

Crack and peel the eggs under cool, running water. The shells should come off easily.

