Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder, faces death penalty

Officials have announced the charges that the man who is accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk will face.

Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. He also faces weapon and obstruction charges, The Associated Press reported.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the felony discharge of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. This charge brings a sentence of up to life in prison.

The aggravated murder charge and the felony discharge of a firearm charges have a victim targeting enhancement because Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk for his political views, according to the charging documents obtained by The Washington Post. There was also an aggravating factor of “violent offense committed in the presence of a child,” listed for both charges.

He is also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, CNN reported.

The witness tampering comes from Robinson telling his roommate to delete texts and to remain quiet, according to CNN.

Gray is filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Officials said Robinson shot and killed Kirk on Sept. 10 as the political activist spoke to students at Utah Valley University.

Gray said, “The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” the AP reported. He also said it was an “offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment” of Utah’s residents and visitors, CNN reported.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic: the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding, and a more perfect union,” Gray said before spelling out the charges Robinson now faces.

Gray read the messages exchanged between Robinson and his roommate, with whom he had a romantic relationship:

Robinson allegedly messaged the roommate, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.” The roommate did so and found the note, which allegedly said, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The alleged gunman told his roommate that he had been planning the shooting for “a bit over a week I believe,” he wrote.

He also told his roommate to “delete this exchange” and “don’t talk to the media please. don’t take any interviews or make any comments. ... if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent,” according to the documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Gray also said that Robinson’s mother said her son “had become more political and had started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented" over the past year, CNN reported.

She said that her son had started dating his roommate, who was biologically male but was transitioning to female.

Robinson’s mother said that when she saw the photos of the alleged gunman, the person looked like her son, CNN reported.

“On September 11th, 2025, the day after the shooting, Robinson’s mother saw the photo of the shooter in the news and thought the shooter looked like her son. Robinson’s mother called her son, and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and that he had also been at home sick on September 10. Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed,” Gray said, according to CNN.

DNA was also reportedly found on the rifle, including the trigger, the brass casing that was found in the rifle, two unfired rounds and the towel that he allegedly wrapped around the firearm, according to the court document.

Robinson is being held without bail.

He will appear virtually in his first hearing at 5 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

