Carlee Russell admits abduction was hoax

Carlee Russell admitted to Alabama police on Monday that her story about being abducted from the side of an Alabama interstate after seeing a baby on the side of the road earlier this month was a hoax.

Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, sent a statement to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis on Monday, AL.com reported.

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023,” Anthony said. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself.”

Derzis read the statement during a news conference on Monday afternoon, WIAT-TV reported.

“My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing,’’ Anthony’s statement continued. “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family.”

Russell, 25, originally called police on the evening of July 13, saying that she saw a child clad in a diaper on the side of the road on Interstate 459 near Hoover, Alabama. She returned to her home two days later.

