Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, wife Emily expecting second child

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield has delivered some big victories for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the NFL franchise in 2023. In April, he will help deliver his second child.

Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced the new addition to their family, a boy, in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

“New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier,” they wrote.

The couple already have a daughter, Kova Jade, who was born in April 2024.

The couple broke the news with a gender reveal photoshoot. They sliced a cake with blue coloring, indicating that a boy was on the way. Another photograph showed their daughter wearing a “Big Sis” shirt.

The couple met in 2017 and were married in July 2019.

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Browns (and No. 1 overall) in 2018. He bounced from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers before finding a home in Tampa Bay.

Since coming to Tampa Bay, Mayfield led the team to back-to-back NFL South titles and passed for 41 touchdown passes in 2024. Mayfield, who owns a 25-19 record as a starting quarterback in Tampa Bay, currently has 17 TDs this season for the 6-4 Bucs.

