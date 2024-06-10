Apple to announce AI features at Monday’s WWDC; what to know, how to watch

Apple is expected to announce Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference that it will begin to integrate Artificial intelligence into its major apps and features, according to Bloomberg.

The new AI system will be called Apple Intelligence, and it will be available on new versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems, people familiar with the plans told the outlet.

In addition, Apple is expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI.

According to reports, the new AI features will be on an opt-in basis.

The AI features will require processing capabilities available on an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the models coming out this year. For iPads or Macs, models with at least an M1 chip will be needed.

In addition, Apple is planning AI features that can quickly recap articles and web pages in the Safari browser.

Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 software updates.

Other features expected to be announced include:

In the Messages app you will see a change to the effects feature. Users will now be able to trigger an effect with individual words instead of sentences.

There will be new icons for Tapbacks which let you quickly respond to a message with images such as a thumbs up or an exclamation point. And users will have the ability to Tapback a message with any emoji.

The upgrades will also mean users can schedule a message to be sent later.

The Health app will have improved blood pressure data management. That will work with a future Apple Watch that will have hypertension detection, Bloomberg reported.

iPhones could be seeing RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging, a protocol that replaces SMS (Short Message Service) and has many of the features that iMessage has, CNET reported.

According to Apple Insider, the Notes app is expected to gain the ability to record and transcribe audio. It could also be made to generate AI-powered summaries.

Apple’s WWDC keynote presentation begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

