America 250: Top patriotic movies to celebrate America’s birthday

If being out with the crowds to celebrate the Fourth of July isn’t your thing, a movie may be just what you need to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Entertainment Weekly came up with a list of what it thinks are the patriotic movies to get you in the flag-waving spirit.

The editors said, the films “represent America and make for perfect 4th of July viewing.”

At the top of the list is “Saving Private Ryan.” EW says the 1998 Steven Spielberg “tribute to the Greatest Generation places you in the boots of the D-Day soldiers who fought and died - and others who lived to wonder in the face of such loss, ‘Why me?’”

No. 2 is “Apollo 13,” which is “an ode to a bygone era of space exploration and American optimism.

No. 3 is “Hamilton,” a filmed stage recording of the groundbreaking Broadway musical.

Here’s the complete list as compiled by Entertainment Weekly:

“Saving Private Ryan” “Apollo 13″ “Hamilton” “Glory” “Miracle” “Patton” “Team America: World Police” “Hidden Figures” “Top Gun” “Selma” “Rocky IV” “Air Force One” “The American President” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” “Independence Day” “1776″ “Captain America: The First Avenger” “Lincoln” “Milk” “Private Benjamin” “Lone Survivor” “Stripes” “Seabiscuit” “Superman II” “G.I. Jane” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” “Gettysburg” “The Right Stuff” “Zero Dark Thirty” “Argo”

Print a checklist here or see below:

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