8 killed, at least 40 injured when bus carrying farmworkers overturns in Florida

Eight people died and at least 40 others were injured Tuesday morning when a bus carrying farmworkers overturned in central Florida, authorities said.

The crash happened at 6:35 a.m. on State Road 40 in Marion County, WFTV reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2010 International bus was carrying 53 farmworkers when it and a 2001 Ford Ranger collided.

“For reasons to be determined, the two vehicles collided in a sideswiped manner,” an FHP spokesman told WFTV. “Post collision, the bus traveled off the roadway through a fence and then overturned.”

The bus was carrying workers from Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, where workers have been harvesting watermelons, The Associated Press reported.

Eight people died at the scene while 45 others were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, including eight people who were in critical condition, James Lucas with Marion County Fire Rescue told CNN.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which closed the roadway in both directions.

