‘3 Stooges’ thieves pull off slapstick heist

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Texas are seeking three thieves whose robbery methods resembled the slapstick antics of the “3 Stooges” comedy trio.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, the three suspects -- dubbed Moe, Larry and Curly after the comedy act who starred in two-reel films from 1934 to 1958 -- entered a Popeyes restaurant on Dec. 31, KFDM-TV reported.

Surveillance camera footage showed that as the men entered the fast-food restaurant at 8:50 p.m. CST, they began slipping and sliding on the floor and tripping over one another, like a scene out of a 3 Stooges short like 1939′s “Three Sappy People,” or 1955′s “Blunder Boys.”

Clearly, they were victims of circumstance, as Curly might have said.

But after a comical first act, the men regained their composure and the situation turned serious. Armed with handguns, the men threatened employees of the restaurant and demanded money, KFDM reported.

The masked trio left in a vehicle, police said. There were no injuries reported.

“We understand that they’re masked up, but they’re wearing pretty distinctive clothing,” the Beaumont Police Department wrote in a caption that accompanied security camera footage of the incident in a Facebook post.

Amazingly, the thieves are still at large. Beaumont Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

