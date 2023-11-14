3 killed when semi hits bus in Ohio

Three people died Tuesday morning when a semitruck hit a charter bus carrying high school students on an interstate in Ohio, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

The bus was carrying students from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio, the Associated Press reported. It was rear-ended by the semitruck around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near State Route 310, according to WCMH reported.

Derek Varansky, superintendent of the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District, confirmed that the crash involved students from the district in a statement posted online. He said students and chaperones were on the bus to get to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

“We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details,” he said.

“We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events. Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days.”

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady told the AP that there were 57 people onboard the charter bus at the time of the crash. At least 15 people were injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group