2 killed in New York City flooding

NEW YORK — At least two people were killed in record flooding that hit New York City.

The two men were found dead in flooded basements in Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan, The New York Times reported.

One was trapped when he went back to his Flatbush apartment to rescue a dog. A diver pulled him out and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

Officials did not say if his death was caused by the flood or something else, the Times reported.

A second man was found in the basement boiler room of a Washington Heights building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating both deaths, WABC reported.

While the amount of rain was expected - between one and three inches - it was supposed to rain over a period of eight hours. Instead, it came down in about 20 minutes, the Times said.

Central Park, according to CBS News, had the highest rainfall total in 100 years. LaGuardia and Newark airports also broke rainfall records.

The park’s previous record was 1.64 inches of rain in a day set in 1917. Thursday’s rain measured 1.83 inches. LaGuardia had 2.09 inches, breaking its old record of 1.18 inches, while Newark had 2.04 inches, breaking its 1.57-inch record. Both airport records were set in 1955.

The rain came at about 6 inches an hour, with a sewer system that can only handle 1.75 inches an hour.

