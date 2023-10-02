Trending

2 killed by grizzly bear in Canada’s Banff National Park

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grizzly bear Authorities said two people died after being attacked by a grizzly bear at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Dennis Stogsdill/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people Friday in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canadian park officials said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the pair, although a family member told CBC News they were common-law partners who were hiking with their dog. The dog was also killed, the news network reported.

“They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable,” the unidentified family member said in a statement obtained by CBC news.

“They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know. They knew bear protocol and followed it to a tee.”

Authorities said officials at Banff National Park got an alert on Friday night from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had occurred. The alert came from the Red Deer River Valley area in the national park, west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

A team trained to respond to wildlife attacks was dispatched to investigate. Officials said that weather conditions barred them from using a helicopter to get to the site. They traveled through the night and arrived at the area where the alert came from at 1 a.m.

Officials said the team found two people dead. They also found a grizzly bear “that displayed aggressive behaviour,” according to parks officials. The bear was euthanized “to ensure public safety.”

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” officials said in a statement.

The area has been closed as a precaution.

Experts say that deadly grizzly bear attacks are rare. About 14% of such attacks lead to fatalities, according to Reuters.

The deadly attack in Canada came weeks after authorities said they euthanized a grizzly bear linked to the death of a woman near Yellowstone National Park in July.

