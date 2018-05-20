South Carolina authorities searching for 3 escaped inmates

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - South Carolina authorities are searching for three inmates -- two of whom are charged with murder -- who escaped from a jail.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the trio escaped from the county detention center Saturday night and that all are considered dangerous.
The three inmates were identified as Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, Curtis Ray Green, 20, and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Green and Johnson were in custody after being charged with murder, while Boltin was in jail on grand theft larceny charges.
In a news release, Ravenell said detention center officers reported an attempted escape by multiple inmates just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
