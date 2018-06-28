0 July 4, 2018: Sales and deals at Macy's, Walmart, Target and Costco and more

July Fourth is a day to celebrate independence.

For many of us, that means cookouts, parades and picnics.

For others, it’s more of an indoor activity – indoor meaning you are going to spend the day shopping.

If you are in the “It’s hot. I’m going to the mall” category, here are a few deals you may want to celebrate.

Best Buy: Save up to 40 percent on appliances

Coach: Get 50 percent off all sale styles.

Cole Haan – Get 25 percent off select shoes; up to 67 percent off other items.

Coleman: Take 25 percent off sitewide.

Costco: Get 10 percent back on select appliances and up to $300 off computers.

DL1961: Get 30 percent off sitewide.

Dr. Scholl's: Get 20 percent off sitewide plus free shipping. Sales start on Friday.

eBags: Get 20 percent off luggage when you use the code “FIREWORKS.”

Eddie Bauer: Get up to 60 percent off select items.

Gap: Get 40 percent off your purchase with the code “PARTYON.”

Home Depot: The Red White and Blue Sale has appliances at 40 percent off.

HP: Up to 55 percent off select products.

J.Crew Factory – Save 50 percent on men’s, women’s and kids’ clothes.

Kohl's: Look for 80 percent off summer clearance clothing.

L.L.Bean: Save 50 percent during the Summer Sale event.

Lord & Taylor: Take 20 percent off regular and sale items.

Lowe's: Look for Up to 40 percent off appliances; up to 25 percent off Olympic paints and stains; 15 percent off select Char-Broil grills and 40 percent off patio furniture.

Lucky Brand: Save up to 70 percent off select items.

Overstock: Up to 70 percent off select products.

Macy's: Save up to 70 percent off clearance items. Donate $3 to Macy’s veteran’s program and get a coupon or $25 off an item, or get an additional 10, 15 or 20 percent off select items using the code “FOURTH.”

Mr. Turk: Save 40 percent off select online and in-store purchases.

Perry Ellis – Get 40 percent off sitewide.

REI: Get 40 percent off outdoor gear.

Saks OFF 5th: Get up to 85 percent off select in-store and online items and take an additional 25 percent off clearance items. Use the code “HAPPY4TH.”

Sears: Get 60 percent off mattresses; 50 percent off appliances, 30 percent off grills, plus other discounts.

Target: Get up to 30 percent off patio furniture and décor.

Timberland: Take an extra 20 percent off sale items.

Walmart: Walmart has a variety of items on sale for the holiday. An Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128 GB is $299.99; a 24-inch charcoal grill is $88.

