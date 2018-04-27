0 ABBA to release new music for first time in 35 years

The history book on the shelf continues to repeat itself for ABBA.

The group from Sweden announced they will release new music for the first time in 35 years, The Independent reported.

On its Instagram account, the group -- Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad -- wrote that “The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

The group said it recorded two new songs, with “I Still Have Faith In You” to be performed “by our digital selves” in a TV special set to air in December, the Independent reported.

The Abbatars’ world tour is expected to take place during 2019 and 2020, the group announced.

