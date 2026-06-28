Sen. Ossoff says he’s not running for president in 2028

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA, who running for re-election in the Senate, is putting cold water on rumors he has a higher office in mind in the next two years.

Ossoff is facing off against GOP Rep. Mike Collins in November, after Collins defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in a runoff earlier this month.

Ossoff is described by the New York Times as an “internet sensation” for speeches he has given.

But he told a reporter from CNN in an interview Sunday: “I am not running for president in 2028. I have no interest in running for president in 2028.”

As Channel 2 Action News reported earlier, Ossoff has appeared on the campaign trail alongside the Democratic candidate for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

She faces GOP candidate Rick Jackson in November, who won his own runoff contest against the current lieutenant governor Burt Jones.

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