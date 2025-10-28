People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Athens

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Athens using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Athens from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Tampa, FL

- View share: 1.0%

#9. Savannah, GA

- View share: 1.0%

#8. Gainesville, GA

- View share: 1.2%

#7. Jefferson, GA

- View share: 1.5%

#6. Augusta, GA

- View share: 1.6%

#5. Washington, DC

- View share: 1.6%

#4. Chicago, IL

- View share: 2.5%

#3. Miami, FL

- View share: 2.5%

#2. New York, NY

- View share: 8.9%

#1. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 48.6%