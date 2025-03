Kevin Willard has accepted an offer to become Villanova's next men's basketball coach and will leave Maryland after three seasons, according to several reports.

Maryland's 2024-25 season ended with an 87-71 loss to Florida on Thursday in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16. It was the second tournament berth for the Terrapins in Willard's three seasons, during which he finished 65-39.

Villanova fired Kyle Neptune after the season and a 54-47 record.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.