How to watch Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' without cable

Romance and football fans are getting a real gift this weekend from Hallmark's newest Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, the NFL-produced Hallmark film follows the team's biggest fan as she competes with her family to win the Chiefs' biggest fan competition and falls for the team's director of fan engagement along the way. This Christmas movie is not inspired by Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift (unlike last weekend's Lifetime Original). However, Kelce's mother, Donna, plays a role in the film. Fans will also get to see cameos from Chiefs coach Andy Reid and a few other players.

Are you ready to watch? Here's what to know about watching Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story without cable.

Holiday Touchdown trailer:

When does the Chiefs Hallmark movie come out?

Hallmark's new movie in collaboration with the NFL, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, premiered this past Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story on?

The new NFL Hallmark movie will air on Hallmark’s main channel and stream afterward on Peacock and Hallmark+.

How to watch Holiday Touchdown live without cable:

If you're already a cable subscriber and are looking for more ways to watch the Hallmark Channel, you should be able to login with your cable credentials on WatchHallmarkTV.com and tune into a free livestream of the new Christmas movies as they premiere. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend subscribing to if you want the Hallmark Channel:

Where to stream Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story:

What is Holiday Touchdown about?

The film follows Alana, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who submits her family for the “Fan of the Year” competition. But after sparks fly with Derrick, the director of fan engagement, the family’s lucky Chiefs cap goes missing, causing Alana to question everything.

Is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

While Travis Kelce’s own mother, Donna Kelce, will be featured prominently in the new NFL Hallmark movie, the plot doesn’t actually take after Kelce’s real-life love story with pop icon Taylor Swift (despite what some movie marketing would like you to believe).

If you're looking for a romance movie inspired by the pair, though, Lifetime has you covered with Christmas in the Spotlight which premiered last weekend.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story cast:

Hunter King and Tyler Hynes star in Holiday Touchdown alongside Ed Begley Jr., Mary Elizabeth McDonough, Richard Riehle, Jenna Bush, Christine Ebersole and Donna Kelce.

The film will also feature cameos from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and other notable Chiefs players.