Former President George H. W. Bush taken to hospital

    MAINE - Former Pres. George H.W. Bush has been taken to Southern Maine Health Care "after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," says family spokesperson.

    "The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," a family spokesperson posted on Twitter. 

