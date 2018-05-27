Former President George H. W. Bush taken to hospital

MAINE - Former Pres. George H.W. Bush has been taken to Southern Maine Health Care "after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," says family spokesperson.
"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," a family spokesperson posted on Twitter.
Channel 2 Action News is following this developing story and will have updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 and wsbtv.com.
JUST IN: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush has been taken to Southern Maine Health Care "after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," says family spokesperson.— ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2018
"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort." https://t.co/naJDxwf7YJ pic.twitter.com/gDWHCmVeDA
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}