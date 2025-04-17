Florida State cancels all athletic events, classes after mass shooting on campus

Florida State University canceled all athletic events through the end of the weekend on Thursday after a mass shooting took place on campus on Thursday, the school announced.

All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled.



Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available. — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 17, 2025

Two people were killed and six others were injured when a student allegedly opened fire near the student union building on campus around noon on Thursday. The two people who were killed were not students at the university, though they have yet to be identified.

The 20-year-old suspect, Phoenix Ikner, is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's deputy, according to the New York Times . Ikner allegedly had access to his parent's weapons, too. The school went under a shelter-in-place alert around 12 p.m. on Thursday, and it was lifted nearly three and a half hours later. Police said they believe the gunman acted alone.

Both the Florida State baseball and softball teams were going to host games in the coming days. The Seminoles baseball team was set to open a three-game series with Virginia on Thursday, and the softball team was going to host Georgia Tech on Friday. It’s unclear if those games are going to be rescheduled. The Seminoles’ football team had two spring practices left, too.

Along with the athletic events, Florida State has canceled all classes, events and business operations through Friday. The last day of classes for the semester is next Friday.