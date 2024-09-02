Eagles working to have satirical political ads endorsing candidate in Philadelphia taken down

The Philadelphia Eagles are responding to apparent counterfeit advertisements that make it appear as if the team is taking a political position on the upcoming presidential election.

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," the team said in a social media post.

The ad in question appears to be a poster at a Philadelphia bus stop that states Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is the "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles."

Hi @Eagles, who is responsible for this ad at a bus stop near 34th and Walnut?



However, what truly called this ad into question and created outrage is a URL at the bottom of the poster that goes to the Eagles' official website, where a page has been set up with resources for fans to learn how to register to vote, important voting dates and where people can vote. All of the information is provided in a nonpartisan fashion with no candidate being endorsed or position being taken.

The ad photographed near 34th Street and Walnut is not the only location where these posters have been placed. They have also been seen at two other reported locations – at 16th and Spring Garden streets, in addition to 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard – according to Philadelphia's NBC10.

Several people on social media have claimed that the posters were illustrated by "satirical street artist" Winston Tseng, reports CBS Philadelphia. Tseng has said in interviews that he likes to use familiar brands to bring attention to societal issues.

"In my work, I like to use brands and advertising to communicate societal issues," Tseng told Street Art News in a 2023 interview, "hopefully bringing some unexpected attention to them in our daily lives.

His previous works include a poster resembling a Ben & Jerry's ad that featured President Joe Biden and a Sesame Street-themed campaign for climate change. Those ads were taken down after being reported – often within days, according to Tseng – which is what the Eagles are now attempting to do.