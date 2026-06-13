‘Cold blob’ in North Atlantic worries scientists, may indicate weakening currents

There’s a big cold spot in the North Atlantic Ocean, and scientists think they know why.

It comes down to ocean currents.

What researchers have nicknamed the “cold blob” is a large patch just south of Greenland that has cooled nearly two degrees since 1900.

Seemingly at the center of the issue is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation -- or AMOC.

That process moves warm water north, where it cools and sinks, then flows back south.

Scientists think we’re very close to a tipping point.

Data suggests the presence of the “cold blob” indicates AMOC is weakening.

Scientists say that’s because human activity has caused warming that is melting ice caps, leading to an infusion of cold, fresh water.

That disrupts a delicate balance.

If AMOC stops completely, it would likely cause rising sea levels on the east coast, frigid winters in Europe and prolonged droughts in Africa.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

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