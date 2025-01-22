Chargers' Khalil Mack will enter free agency, play in 2025: Report

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will play in the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After three seasons with the Chargers, he's set to become a free agent.

After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.

Mack has been named to nine Pro Bowls during his 11-year career, which also included stints with the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears. In 2016, he was named Defensive Player of the Year.

This story will be updated.