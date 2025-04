Trey McBride is getting paid. The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they have re-signed the Pro Bowl tight end, with an extension that will reportedly keep McBride in Arizona through 2029.

McBride's deal is a four-year extension worth up to $76 million, per multiple reports. The contract, which includes $43 million guaranteed and averages $19 million per year, makes McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This story will be updated.