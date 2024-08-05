3-time Pro Bowl S Quandre Diggs sign with Titans, reunites with ex-Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams

Three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has agreed to terms with the Titans, bolstering Tennessee's secondary and reuniting him with safety and former Seattle Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams.

Diggs announced the deal Sunday on social media, which was confirmed via multiple reports. Per NFL Network, the contract is for one year and $3 million with $2 million more in available incentives.

Diggs, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran. He played his first four-plus seasons with the Detroit Lions before joining the Seahawks in 2019 in a midseason trade in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The deal payed off for the Seahawks as Diggs made the Pro Bowl after three straight seasons from 2020-22.

Diggs' performance declined in 2023, and the Seahawks released him in March before the third non-guaranteed year of a three-year, $39 million contract extension. The Seahawks released Adams the same day, three years after making the former Jets All-Pro the highest-paid safety in football. Adams signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Titans in June.

Now Diggs and Adams are together again as the projected starting safeties in Tennessee while playing at a considerable discount over their salaries in Seattle. If either can regain a semblance of their prime form, the Titans will have built a safety tandem at a considerable value.

In his three Pro Bowl campaigns, Diggs averaged 4.7 interceptions and eight passes defended per season. In 2023, Diggs recorded one interception and five passes defended in 17 starts. He allowed a career-worst 103.9 passer rating on passes that targeted him. His previous career worst was a 92.7 passer rating allowed in his first full season in Seattle.

The Titans added Adams and Diggs in an AFC South featuring some of football's most promising young quarterbacks. Former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has made a Pro Bowl and is entering his fourth NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts are hoping for a breakout campaign from last year's No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, whose rookie season was cut short by injury.

Second-year Houston Texas quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off a historic rookie campaign that earned Rookie of the Year honors and has generated MVP buzz for the upcoming season.

The Titans have their own young quarterback in second-year Pro Will Levis and are looking to build around him on both sides of the ball.