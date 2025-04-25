2025 NFL Draft: Bears' massive haul from trade that landed Caleb Williams will finally be complete in Round 2

The Chicago Bears made a franchise-altering decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal landed the team a bevy of picks and one extremely talented wide receiver.

Given all the moving parts, it was going to take years for fans to determine how much the Bears profited from that trade. After Friday, that picture might be a lot clearer.

If the Bears make a selection with the No. 39 pick Friday, it would mark the completion of the team's mega-deal with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. To refresh everyone's memory, here's what the Bears and Panthers received in that trade.

Bears receive

No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

No. 61 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 1)

The Panthers' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (No. 39)

Wide receiver DJ Moore

Panthers receive

No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

And here's what the Bears were able to do with those picks entering Friday night:

2023 NFL Draft

No. 10: Offensive tackle Darnell Wright*

No. 56: Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson*

2024 NFL Draft

No. 1: Quarterback Caleb Williams

No. 122: Punter Tory Taylor*

2025 NFL Draft

No. 39: TBA

DJ Moore

Gained a career-high 1,384 yards and scored a career-high 8 touchdowns in 2023

Caught a career-high 98 passes and signed a four-year, $110 million extension in 2024

* The Bears traded the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 10 overall pick and the fourth-round pick that landed them Tory Taylor in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team then traded away the No. 61 pick in 2023 to move up to No. 56 and take Tyrique Stevenson.

Did the Bears benefit from trading the No. 1 overall pick?

Moore is the easiest piece in the deal to evaluate. While his numbers declined in 2024, he's been an unquestioned success with the Bears. Moore has given the team a true star at a position that plagued them for years.

Wright looks like a long-time starter in the NFL. In his two seasons in the NFL, Wright has rated highly on Pro Football Focus' metrics. He graded out as the fifth-best right tackle in the NFL last year, and is expected to once again anchor the right side of the team's line in 2025.

Stevenson had moments of promise as a rookie, but is most known for his causing the Bears to lose to the Washington Commanders in 2024. With the Commanders looking to throw a Hail Mary, Stevenson wasn't ready for the beginning of the play because he was too busy talking smack to opposing fans. Stevenson recovered in time to get a hand on the ball, but popped it directly into Noah Brown's hands, giving Washington the win. He was briefly benched and turned in an uneven second season with the team.

Taylor turned in a fine rookie season but was he good enough to justify a fourth-round pick? He should continue to be the team's primary option, but he's also a punter, so it's hard to get too excited.

Williams remains a work in progress. His rookie season was littered with mistakes and moments of brilliance. The Bears hope the hiring of offensive guru Ben Johnson and an offseason spending spree on offensive linemen will allow Williams to take his game to another level in Year 2. Johnson seems committed to surrounding Williams with weapons, and grabbed Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the team's first-round pick Thursday.

While it would be a significant boost if the No. 39 pick Friday turns out to be an impact player. The trade really hinges on Williams' development. If he turns into the type of quarterback the Bears have never employed, the trade is a massive, massive win for Chicago. If he doesn't pan out, Chicago will face criticism — though getting Moore and Wright as a result of the deal shouldn't be overlooked.

On the Panthers' end, things looked disastrous in 2023. Bryce Young looked completely overmatched and there were already those quick to call him one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. While things started out rocky in 2024, Young recovered from an early benching and showed improvement down the stretch. Over his last 10 games, Young threw 15 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. The team will see if that success carries over into 2025, as Young is the unquestioned starter entering training camp.

Due to the proximity of the trade and the ages of all the players involved, it will truly take years to fully evaluate the deal. If Young performs like he did in the second half and Williams takes a step forward in Year 2, it could be the rare blockbuster deal that winds up helping both franchises rise to prominence.

We won't have that answer when the Bears make the No. 39 pick Friday, but at least fans of both teams will get some closure on all the pieces involved in the deal.