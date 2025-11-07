The most expensive neighborhoods in Macon

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.
Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Macon metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).
Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.
#1. Barrington Hall (Macon, GA)
Median sale price
: $414,500 |
Median days on market
: 104 days
1150 Barrington Place Way, Macon, GA 31220
- List price: $372,550
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,620
116 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,252
176 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,301
228 Trellis Walk, Macon, GA 31220
- List price: $325,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,500
#2. Beall's Hill Historic District (Macon, GA)
Median sale price
: $280,000 |
Median days on market
: 31 days
1381 Jackson St, Macon, GA 31201
- List price: $169,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 630
940 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201
- List price: $379,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,692
965 New St, Macon, GA 31201
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 1,542
967 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,313
#3. Vineville Historic District (Macon, GA)
Median sale price
: $274,000 |
Median days on market
: 42 days
192 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,148
215 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,482
227 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570
353 Buford Pl, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $182,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,555
#4. Ingleside Historic District (Macon, GA)
Median sale price
: $255,000 |
Median days on market
: 30 days
250 Crumps Park Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $159,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,999
3408 Ridge Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,076
3687 Overlook Dr, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $479,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,788
3823 Overlook Ave, Macon, GA 31204
- List price: $379,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,454
#5. Fort Hill Historic District (Macon, GA)
Median sale price
: $55,000 |
Median days on market
: 105 days
1012 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217
- List price: $82,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 784
760 Cowan St, Macon, GA 31217
- List price: $170,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,948
866 Stewart St, Macon, GA 31217
- List price: $135,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,040
872 Fort Hill St, Macon, GA 31217
- List price: $92,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,422
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.