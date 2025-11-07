The most expensive neighborhoods in Gainesville, Georgia

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Sterling on the Lake (Flowery Branch, GA)

Median sale price

: $481,250 |

Median days on market

: 60 days

6651 Rivergreen Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- List price: $477,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,076

- See 6651 Rivergreen Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

7537 Brookstone Cir, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,094

- See 7537 Brookstone Cir, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

7712 Soaring Eagle Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- List price: $454,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,752

- See 7712 Soaring Eagle Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

7812 Keepsake Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,319

- See 7812 Keepsake Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

#2. Lake District (Gainesville, GA)

Median sale price

: $415,000 |

Median days on market

: 62 days

218 Lake Pointe Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- List price: $2,995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,150

- See 218 Lake Pointe Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

2432 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- List price: $997,700

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,683

- See 2432 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

2527 Katherine Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506

- List price: $1,475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,841

- See 2527 Katherine Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

3645 Ledan Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- List price: $1,099,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,352

- See 3645 Ledan Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#3. Mundy Mill (Gainesville, GA)

Median sale price

: $390,000 |

Median days on market

: 53 days

4103 W Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $385,240

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,850

- See 4103 W Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

4671 Cypress Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $339,950

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,899

- See 4671 Cypress Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

4809 Orchard Grove Way, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $324,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available

- See 4809 Orchard Grove Way, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

5295 Magnolia Gove Way, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $341,740

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,600

- See 5295 Magnolia Gove Way, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

#4. Limestone (Gainesville, GA)

Median sale price

: $318,750 |

Median days on market

: 119 days

1672 Meadow Lark Ln, Gainesville, GA 30501

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,424

- See 1672 Meadow Lark Ln, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

2251 Skyline Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501

- List price: $749,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,972

- See 2251 Skyline Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501

- List price: $474,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,743

- See 2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

3 Indianola Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501

- List price: $610,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 1,290

- See 3 Indianola Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

#5. West Side (Gainesville, GA)

Median sale price

: $261,500 |

Median days on market

: 53 days

105 First St, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- See 105 First St, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

2116 Memorial Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 0 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,736

- See 2116 Memorial Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.