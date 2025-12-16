Most expensive homes for sale in Athens

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Athens listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 570 Prince Ave, Athens

- Price: $5,120,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 10,852

- Price per square foot: $471

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#2. 255 Plum Nelly Rd, Athens

- Price: $3,650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,069

- Price per square foot: $720

- Lot size: 5.6 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#3. 1180 Allgood Rd, Athens

- Price: $3,400,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,872

- Price per square foot: $383

- Lot size: 8.0 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#4. 201 Westminster Dr, Athens

- Price: $3,200,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,396

- Price per square foot: $381

- Lot size: 4.0 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#5. 3119 Spartan Estates Dr, Athens

- Price: $2,995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,877

- Price per square foot: $303

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

#6. 577 Cloverhurst Ave W, Athens

- Price: $2,749,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,905

- Price per square foot: $465

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 293 days

#7. 2880 Spartan Estates Dr, Athens

- Price: $2,680,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,526

- Price per square foot: $314

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#8. 357 S Peter St, Athens

- Price: $2,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- Price per square foot: $1,602

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 5 days

#9. 221 University Dr, Athens

- Price: $2,375,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,932

- Price per square foot: $604

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 67 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 43 River Shoals Dr, Athens

- Price: $2,090,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 4.7 acres

- Days on market: 350 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

