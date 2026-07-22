Wild bucks smash through windows of local businesses

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Witnesses are recounting a bizarre rampage, in which two male deer crashed through the windows of businesses in a Peachtree City shopping center on the morning of July 7. The businesses attacked were J Massage and Big Daddy’s Oyster Bar & Pub.

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“All we heard was glass. We didn’t know if someone drove through the front door, or if all the liquor bottles came off the shelves.” said bar manager Lisa Ritter.

Security camera video from the restaurant shows one of Bucks, crash into one window, collide with a machine inside and bounce back out. It then runs around a patio fence, and crashes through a door glass window to get inside.

“It ran all the way through the bar area.” said Ritter.

Video shows he frightened animal jump over a pool table and injure one of its legs. Ritter and a co-worker were finally able to corral the buck to an exit, where it ran downstairs before heading into the wood line.

“What a mess. I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody, or the deer.” said Ritter.

Deer mating season is still months away, so the aggressive behavior of the Bucks appears unusual.

A state wildlife biologist says the animals may have been frightened by a predator, like a coyote, a vehicle or something else, and were trying to get away.

“They see the reflection in the glass as a tree line, or a wooded area to escape to, and get confused by that and end up diving through the windows” said Georgia DNR Wildlife Biologist Ben McCullar.

Official say deer pose the greatest danger to humans on the road. An estimated 50,000 deer-vehicle collisions occur annually in Georg

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