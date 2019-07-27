What's your fantasy: Georgia State offering class on Ludacris

ATLANTA - Atlanta music and film star Ludacris asked in one of his biggest hits “What’s your fantasy?”
For his fans studying law at Georgia State University, the fantasy will become reality as they learn more about the contracts that shaped the career of the entertainer, who rapped: “My rap career goes back further than yo' father hairline.”
The school announced Thursday it will have a course in its College of Law this fall called “The Legal Life of Ludacris.” The class is already full.
The course will be taught by Mo Ivory, an attorney who hosted her own radio show on WAOK and worked at V-103.
“Success looks like students having a fundamental understanding of the legal principles and hands-on experience with issues clients deal with on a daily basis,” Ivory said on Georgia State’s website. “This allows them to go into any law firm and negotiate and advocate for fair and equitable contracts, protection of intellectual property, fair and equal pay, and job opportunities for their clients.”
Georgia State said Ludacris will appear at a launch event for the course and the certificate program, led by Ivory, that is part of the university’s Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative.
