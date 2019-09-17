  • We're heading for another day of near-record heat...but changes are on the way

    ATLANTA - Get ready for another day of near-record heat in north Georgia. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s later Tuesday. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the previous record high for Sept. 17 was 97 degrees in 1927. Some areas could come close to matching that!

    But Deon has good news: the record heat won't last for much longer. 

    We're tracking when normal and when it could FINALLY feel like fall, LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

     

     

