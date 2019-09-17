We're heading for another day of near-record heat...but changes are on the way

ATLANTA - Get ready for another day of near-record heat in north Georgia. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s later Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the previous record high for Sept. 17 was 97 degrees in 1927. Some areas could come close to matching that!
But Deon has good news: the record heat won't last for much longer.
We're tracking when normal and when it could FINALLY feel like fall, LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Yes, it will be HOT again today. The good news is, this will be the last day in the mid to upper 90s for the work week. Low 80s arrive in just a few days. pic.twitter.com/HRczXSelsP— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) September 17, 2019
