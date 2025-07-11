Want a new pet? Shelters in Fulton, DeKalb seek new homes amid rise in dogs and cats given up

ATLANTA — When it comes to a new cat, two are better than one, according to LifeLine Animal Project.

The nonprofit, which manages shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties, has faced a surge in owners surrendering their pets for the past two months. So now, Lifeline is offering a promotion at the shelters it manages in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The nonprofit is running a “Twice the Fun for the Price of One” cat and kitten adoption promotion through Aug. 31. The special promotion allows people to adopt home two cats or kittens for $25.

Adopting in pairs helps reduces feline anxiety and supports socialization and enrichment.

The shelters are also continuing its “Free Dog Friday” promotion through Aug. 29. Simply put, on Friday, those seeking to adopt can bring home a dog at no cost.

All adoptions include spaying/neutering, microchipping and vaccinations.

Fulton County Animal Services saw 984 animals come into the shelter in June, a 30% increase over the same time last year and the highest intake since 2017.

At the Fulton shelter, the number of cats surrendered rose 71% from June 2024 to June 2025, and the number of dogs surrendered increased from 16 in May 2024 to 61 in May 2025, a 281% difference.

DeKalb County Animal Services said 979 animals came into the shelter in June 2025 — a 22% increase over June 2024. It was the second highest intake since 2017.

The numbers of cats surrendered by their owners rose 73% year-over year, while dogs being surrendered increased from 35 to 79, a 125% increase.

LifeLine said it had a successful lifesaving rate of more than 90% despite the large numbers of animals coming in. The nonprofits says it continues to need the community’s support in adopting and fostering animals it takes in.

Visit LifeLine’s website to view adoptable animals or learn about fostering opportunities.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group