Ga. businessman had fentanyl, cocaine, more in system at time of ‘accidental’ death, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. — The cause of death for Georgia businessman Nathan Millard, who was found dead while on a business trip in Baton Rouge, has been released.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has ruled Millard’s death accidental.

Millard had fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in his system at the time of his death, according to the toxicology report.

Police said the 42-year-old’s body was found wrapped in plastic and a rug in an abandoned lot on March 6 three miles from the pub he was last seen in.

Investigators have since arrested a known drug dealer in the area, Derrick Perkins, 45, on several charges including improper disposal of a body.

Days after Perkins’ arrest, police announced they were searching for two prostitutes in connection to his death. Tiffany Ann Guidry has been arrested for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Police are still searching for Tabbetha Barner, who is wanted for prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Warrants reveal that Millard was doing drugs with the two women at a house in south Baton Rouge when he lost consciousness. Perkins attempted to revive him with Narcan but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Investigators say Perkins rolled Millard’s body up and Guidry helped him load the body into the trunk of his car. They say Perkins then disposed of the body outside of a funeral home.

