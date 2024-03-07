VIDEO: GA baseball team has the time of their lives showing off their ‘Dirty Dancing’ moves

SAVANNAH, Ga. — From home runs to foul balls, one thing that will never happen is putting the Savannah Bananas in a corner.
The team is known for its showmanship-type antics both off and on the field, and during a recent game against the Party Animals in Jacksonville, the team truly had “the time of their life,” stealing some moves from the late Patrick Swayze and the movie “Dirty Dancing.”
@thesavbananas did we crush this or did we crush this🤔
Needless to say, the video quickly went viral across social media.
The players even did the iconic Swayze-Jennifer Grey lift over the pitcher’s mound, sending the crowd into cheers across the stadium.
The whole team got involved to help make for a truly unforgettable night of baseball.
In their post to TikTok, the team asked, “Did we crush this, or did we crush this?”
They truly did.
