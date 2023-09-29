Video released of deputies taking down Ga. man accused of going on deadly shooting spree on vacation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s office released new video that shows deputies taking a Georgia man man into custody after they say he went on a shooting spree.

Gunner Cole, 21, of Warner Robins, faces multiple charges for the shootings that happened Sept. 21 in Sandestin, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. One person died in the shootings and several others were hurt.

Deputies heard gunfire at a Sandestin property and went to investigate when they came across Cole. The sheriff’s office received calls that Cole had been shooting at cars.

The video shows the first deputy who responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office said that Cole fired his gun toward the deputy, who returned fire and hit Cole twice.

“He’s running! He’s running! He’s running into the woods! I got him,” the deputy yells in the video.

The video shows Cole on the side of the road as other deputies converge on him and take him into custody.

Deputies also responded to a crash nearby where they found a body inside a burning car. The sheriff’s office said it appears the body belonged to a shooting victim who crashed on their way to the hospital.

“[We] believe he was on here on vacation and no ties to the area that we are aware of. He came here for a party and ultimately made a decision that’s going to impact families for the rest of their lives,” Capt. Dustin Cosson said at a news conference.

At a news conference, Sheriff Michael Adkinson said there was no prior relationship between Cole and any of the victims.

Records show that Cole was booked Wednesday into the Walton County, Fla. Jail on 18 different felony charges.

