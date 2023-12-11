Union County Schools delayed 2 hours due to ‘widespread water’ on roads, cold temperatures

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Union County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule Monday morning, according to district officials.

The district says it’s because of below freezing temperatures and “widespread water” still on the roads from weekend’s storms and showers.

“All bus and school schedules will operate two hours later than normal. Please exercise caution during your morning commute to school,” the district wrote in a statement.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a cold front brought strong winds, rain and storms over the weekend. Now that’s moved out, Deon says it will be a cold start to the week.

Some areas are waking up to wind chills in the 20s. Deon says highs will struggle to get out of the 40s Monday afternoon.

