UGA welcomes first class for its new School of Medicine

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia welcomed its first class of 64 students for its new medical school this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The students were selected from more than 2,000 applications submitted during a condensed two-week admissions cycle. School officials interviewed 235 prospective students before extending offers of admission.

The inaugural class reflects the School of Medicine’s mission, with 95% of students being Georgia residents and demonstrating a shared commitment to improving the health of communities across the state.

Nearly 80% of the class earned their undergraduate degrees from in-state institutions. Of those, 37.5% graduated from the University of Georgia.

Additionally, the class includes seven first-generation students.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dean Shelley Nuss expressed excitement about the new class.

“By pursuing their medical education at the University of Georgia, these students chose to be part of a mission to expand access to care and strengthen the physician workforce across our state. Their impact will be felt not only in the communities they serve today, but also across Georgia for generations to come,” Nuss said.

The university is also preparing for the opening of a new 93,000-square-foot medical education and research building later this year.

The building will feature large, active-learning classroom spaces, an anatomy lab, a simulation center, a clinical skills center, individual and group study options, a student lounge and well-being spaces.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group