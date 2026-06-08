Tucker residents weigh in on Henderson Park master plan

Tucker community members met last weekend at City Hall to share insights and get a glimpse into the development of the master plan for Henderson Park.

During the two-day open house on June 5 and 6, citizens shared feedback on options for the park, placing red and green stickers on inspiration visuals for additions to the park that they hated and loved, respectively.

Cooper Carry, the architectural and design firm behind the master plan development, presented ideas for playgrounds, water play structures, slides and swings, trails and trail signage, restrooms, woodland restoration, accessible paths, Lake Erin shore restoration, park sculptures, forest art, dog parks, seating areas, boardwalks and landings, and pavilions during the event.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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