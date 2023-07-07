Troup County NAACP calls for removal of school superintendent, says schools are failing

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County chapter of the NAACP wants the Superintendent of Schools out.

“The superintendent has had enough time to turn this system around,” said Dr. Glenn Dowell with the Troup County NAACP Education Committee.

Friday, leaders with the NAACP cited concerns about low test scores.

“This school system is at the bottom 50% here in the state of Georgia. Guess what? We have nineteen schools, five of them are graded D, and two of them are graded F,” Dr. Dowell added.

In a statement Friday, Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate wrote in part:

“We are fully aware of lagging test scores for a number of years and are working diligently to improve in all areas.”

The NAACP told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that low test scores are not the only issue.

Leaders with the NAACP said Black students are disciplined more harshly and at a higher rate, than the white students.

The NAACP gave an example of a Black student who they said was expelled for throwing her phone at a student. They said the phone mistakenly hit a teacher.

“[A] 4.0 gpa student and for something silly, in the 10th grade that she did, you’re going to make sure that she’s banished from the school system,” asked Dr. Dowell.

“We have a white majority Board of Education and a Black student and three and a half years expulsion for an accident,” Attorney, Andrew Lampros added.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate responded:

“We understand some of the frustrations of our constituents, however, please understand that the Troup County School System is committed to educating ALL students and that we are on a path of continuous improvement.”

