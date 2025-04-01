Hawks star Trae Young named assistant general manager for Oklahoma men’s basketball

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired former Sooners player and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young as assistant general manager for men’s basketball.

He also has pledged to donate $1 million to the program, the school announced Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Young, a four-time NBA All-Star, was an All-American for Oklahoma in 2017-18, his only season with the Sooners. He became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in points per game (27.4) and assists per game (8.7). He was drafted No. 5 overall.

The 26-year-old Norman North High School graduate for years has worn his love for the city on his sleeve.

“As someone who grew up in Norman and played at the University of Oklahoma, stepping into the role of assistant GM for OU Basketball is a huge honor,” Young said in a statement. “This program has such a rich history, which I am fortunate to have been and continue to be a part of. In my new role, my focus is on helping contribute to OU’s winning culture, working alongside the coaching staff and front office to bring in the right players to help us compete and succeed at the highest level.”

Young will assist with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, help negotiate player contracts and guide players in building their brands.

“Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he’s given so much to our city and its people,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched. He’s also an OU legend who, in his time here and since, continues to achieve excellence both on and off the court.”

Young joins Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in taking on an administrative role at his alma mater in this new era of college sports. Curry was named assistant GM at Davidson earlier this month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group