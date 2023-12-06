This North Georgia town has been named the state’s best spot to visit for Christmas

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For a “Hallmark” holiday getaway, Dahlonega, Georgia truly is the Christmastiest of towns. Every year the town hosts a monthlong celebration of the holiday with their old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

It’s for that reason that HGTV has named Dahlonega the state’s best small town to visit for Christmas.

[PHOTOS: This North Georgia town has been named the state’s best spot for Christmas]

The town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie because a number of the network’s movies have been filmed there.

“While it’s unlikely to snow, the town does indeed deliver an old-timey Christmas filled with hot cocoa and memory-making,” HGTV said.

MORE THINGS 2 DO AROUND ATLANTA:

“Visitors can even enjoy holiday shopping as Dahlonega’s eclectic selection of boutiques and merchants offer extended hours, Hancock Park will feature an Artists Market and The Dahlonega Women’s Club will host their annual Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane,” Discover Dahlonega told Channel 2 Action News.

The North Georgia town also made Southern Living’s list of best destinations for a “classic Southern Christmas.”

Hot HGTV’s complete list of the best small towns to visit for Christmas, CLICK HERE.

GALLERY:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 This North Georgia town has been named the state's best spot for Christmas With its 1800s storefronts and great restaurants, Dahlonega is beautiful any time of the year but really sparkles during the Holiday Season. Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and the annual Festival of Trees with brightly decorated Christmas trees on display outside in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland. (Michelle Kraft Deblois)

©2023 Cox Media Group