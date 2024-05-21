‘They should not be made to feel inadequate’: State reps announce Period Poverty Awareness week

ATLANTA — State representatives from across metro Atlanta announced the start of Period Poverty Awareness Week which started on Monday.

Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), and Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) announced the start of the week by the Alliance for Period Supplies.

The week’s goal is to bring attention to the financial burden of purchasing menstrual supplies.

Rep. Burnough believes the week should be erased as girls and women should not have to go through this struggle in the first place.

“Girls, young ladies, and women should not have to struggle with the choice of going to school or work once a month because they have to purchase a necessary medical device. They have enough issues to contend with daily and should not be made to feel inadequate or embarrassed because they cannot purchase menstrual products,” said Burnough.

Burnough suggests people take time this week to discuss how they can assist women in the community.

“Georgia legislators, let’s stop taxes on menstrual products,” she said.

Rep. Davis said this month brings an opportunity to spotlight this issue, which affects several women in different communities.

“May is here, and it brings a crucial opportunity to spotlight an issue that affects many in our communities – period poverty,” said Rep. Davis.

Davis said many young girls miss out on school due to the lack of menstrual products.

“Too many of our young people miss school because they lack access to basic menstrual products. This is unacceptable! Help us put an end to period poverty so that we can ensure that no one in Georgia has to choose between dignity and education. Let’s unite and put an end to period poverty,” said Davis.

Rep. Schofield believes the issue of period poverty goes beyond the lack of products. She believes it leads to social, health and educational disparities.

“Period poverty is more than the lack of access to menstrual products,” said Rep. Schofield. “For all girls and women, foundational menstrual hygiene education is equally important. This deprivation significantly leads to social, health and educational disparities. Those affected by period poverty face barriers that can lead to health risks, absenteeism from school or work and stigma, perpetuating a cycle of menstrual inequality. Period poverty needs to be made a priority everywhere!”

Schofield is hoping this week’s call to action will encourage legislators in Georgia to “take lead and break the silence.”

“Which will raise awareness about period poverty and menstrual equity in order to ensure everyone has the dignity they deserve during menstruation. I stand firm that empowering every individual to have access to healthy menstrual care is not a luxury but a fundamental right. This powerful action requires all hands on deck,” said Schofield.

