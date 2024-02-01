These teens and children shot to death in Georgia in 2024

ATLANTA — At least six Georgia teens and children have been lost to gun violence so far in 2024.

Georgia teenagers have been the victims of gun violence on a near-daily basis in 2024. In addition to teens and children who were killed, dozens more have been injured by gunfire since the beginning of the year.

Channel 2 Action News has spoken to the families of multiple victims in metro Atlanta, who are all now grappling with the unimaginable loss of a child. Many parents have told us that gun violence needs to stop.

Here are their stories:

Jan. 27

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of a Gwinnett shopping center. Elbert “Josh” Brown was shot around 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Paragon Town Center in Duluth. No one has been arrested.

Jan. 18

Derrick Jackson, 18, was shot to death in Columbus, according to the Ledger-Enquirer. He was shot multiple times. No one has been arrested.

Jan.13

An 18-year-old was one of two people shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Thomas Lowe died of his injuries. A 16-year-old was also shot in the arm.

In Ben Hill County, 19-year-old Cynise White was shot to death. A woman her family said she was in a relationship with, 19-year-old Diamond Murphey, was arrested on charges of murder, felony assault and aggravated assault.

Jan. 9

A shooting at The Hills at Greenbriar apartments left a 19-year-old man dead. Jaharni Smith was killed after an alleged drug deal. Michael Stephens, 19, is facing murder charges.

Jan. 2

An 18-year-old man was shot to death in what police called a “targeted” triple shooting in Atlanta. Montravious Pitts was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other victims have not been identified, but they are expected to survive.

