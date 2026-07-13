Synchronicity Theatre announces 2026-27 Arts Incubator series

ATLANTA — Synchronicity Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2026-27 Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, featuring four new works by Atlanta-area playwrights and artists.

The works will be staged in the company’s Annex performance space, 1586 Piedmont Ave. NE, as it prepares to relocate to a new permanent home.

The free performance series emphasizes storytelling with minimal technical elements, focusing on actors, language, and ideas rather than elaborate sets or production design.

The series opens Oct. 14 with Crossroads and Cyphers by Alex Acosta and ANON The Griot. Combining live music, spoken word and theater, the immersive production traces the evolution of Black musical expression from enslaved African work songs and Southern blues to contemporary hip-hop freestyle culture.

On Oct. 21, playwright Bobbi Twiggs presents Hannah & Greta, or The Cost of Livin’ The Dream. Inspired by the Hansel and Gretel fairy tale, the play follows two recent college graduates lured by the promise of stable employment, only to confront the personal sacrifices required to achieve the lives they imagined.

The series resumes April 14, 2027, with My Daughter, My Karma by choreographer Hiroko Kelly. Blending contemporary dance, spoken word and original dialogue, the work examines intergenerational relationships, immigrant identity and cultural memory through the lens of a second-generation immigrant experience, exploring how ancestral choices continue to shape future generations.

The final production, The Welfare Queen by Brazil Remani, will be presented April 21, 2027. Set inside a Department of Family and Children Services office, the two-person drama uses humor, spoken word and confrontation to examine poverty, motherhood and public assistance through the interactions between a woman applying for food stamps and the veteran caseworker evaluating her claim.

Get more details and make reservations at synchrotheatre.com.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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