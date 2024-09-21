‘Suspected explosives’ found near shopping center in South Fulton; FBI calls it ‘hoax’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton are alerting the public to “suspected explosives” being found near a shopping center.

Officers say they were called to an area of Old National Hwy. near Hwy. 138 at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There, they found a “suspicious package located containing suspected explosive devices.”

People in the area called Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning to say several roads had been blocked off for a police investigation.

Police say they evacuated the area. People in the area called Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning to say several roads had been blocked off for a police investigation.

The FBI described it as a “hoax device.”

The Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the area.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police say the device was “rendered” safe. It’s unclear if it was an actual explosive device.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are still on scene investigating.

