‘Suspected explosives’ found near shopping center in South Fulton; FBI calls it ‘hoax’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton are alerting the public to “suspected explosives” being found near a shopping center.
Officers say they were called to an area of Old National Hwy. near Hwy. 138 at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
There, they found a “suspicious package located containing suspected explosive devices.”
Police say they evacuated the area. People in the area called Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning to say several roads had been blocked off for a police investigation.
The FBI described it as a “hoax device.”
The Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the area.
Just after 10:30 a.m., police say the device was “rendered” safe. It’s unclear if it was an actual explosive device.
The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are still on scene investigating.
