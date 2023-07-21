Study: These Atlanta neighborhoods are most vulnerable to heat strokes, heat-related deaths

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta just released a new study showing which neighborhoods are most vulnerable to heat strokes and even death.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot broke down the study Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. The city says it’s the most comprehensive report of its kind ever commissioned by a major U.S. city.

The city’s heat vulnerability assessment used climate models pioneered by Georgia Tech’s Urban Climate Lab. If you look at the map, you can see which areas are the warmest and which ones are cooler.

It measured things like how people tolerate heat stress and how they react and cope with it. From that, the study came up with a list of the most vulnerable neighborhoods where the city says more people could die from the heat or suffer heat stroke.

The city can use that information to take action, whether that’s helping get reflective roofing or planting thousands of more trees to create shade.

“I think that would be a great idea because that way, it would keep people cool,” Atlanta resident Stephanie Morrow said.

Here are the top 15 neighborhoods most at-risk and their vulnerability on a scale of one to 10, according to the study data. You can see the score for your Atlanta neighborhood here.

Bankhead/Bolton English Avenue Cascade Center Hill Westhaven Sylvan Hills Hammond Park Washington Park Pittsburgh Adair Park Fort McPherson Ashview Heights West End Vince City Mozley Park

