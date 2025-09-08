StormTracker 2 HD radar picks up millions of birds migrating across GA

If you opened the free WSB-TV Weather App on Sunday night, you may have noticed a lot of green on StormTracker 2 HD.

No, it wasn’t rain. StormTracker 2 HD, the most powerful weather radar in the Southeast, captured flocks of birds moving across the skies.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan says millions of birds are migrating south every night in September, October and November. They use the stars and moon to navigate the calmer atmosphere at night.

The daily migration peaks after sunset through early morning hours. On Sunday night, it’s estimated that about 31 million birds were traveling across Georgia.

As for rain, StormTracker 2HD will stay quiet all week and into the start of next week. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking though the return of hotter temperatures. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for forecast updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group