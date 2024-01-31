Run later this week will honor Spalding County sergeant killed in the line of duty

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A run will be held this Friday honoring the life of a Spalding County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty late last year.

The one-mile run will honor Sergeant Marc McIntyre, who was shot and killed on Dec. 29 while conducting a welfare check.

McIntyre was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McIntyre was a supervisor and an Army veteran who returned to the area to serve his community.

The run will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office located at 401 Justice Blvd in Griffin.

If you can’t make it in person, the sheriff’s office said it still encourages people to run or walk a mile in McIntyre’s honor.

